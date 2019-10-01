Macquarie Media has spent millions on defamation payouts courtesy of its stable of shock jocks. But now CEO Adam Lang finds himself in the plaintiff's chair.

Macquarie Media CEO Adam Lang

Macquarie Media -- owner of Sydney talkback station 2GB and Brisbane's 4BC -- has spent decades defending its lineup of shock-jock radio hosts against public attacks and legal threats. But, in a new case, CEO Adam Lang is now the plaintiff. Lang has commenced defamation proceedings against The Daily Telegraph and its editor-at-large Matthew Benns over an article about the departure of former 2GB host Chris Smith.

The full-page story published in July called Lang a "smiling assassin", suggesting he'd cost Macquarie Media millions of dollars through a series of "management bungles". It cited Smith's very public resignation, contract negotiations with broadcaster Alan Jones, the management of Sports Radio, and the Talking Lifestyle station which shut down after 18 months.