Anybody interested in the fate of Taiwan — one of the most potent flash-points in Asia Pacific — should be watching events in Hong Kong closely.

Student protesters in Taiwan (Image: Wikimedia/Artemas Liu)

This month, revered Taiwanese independence activist Su Beng passed away aged 101, leaving behind a country at a fragile point in history amid regional unrest triggered by Beijing's growing control.

The number of countries that officially recognise Taiwan has dwindled to about two dozen as China continues to methodically strip away its allies. The Pacific nations of the Solomon Islands and Kiribati are the latest to jump ship, lured by Chinese economic blandishments.