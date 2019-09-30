This month, revered Taiwanese independence activist Su Beng passed away aged 101, leaving behind a country at a fragile point in history amid regional unrest triggered by Beijing's growing control.
The number of countries that officially recognise Taiwan has dwindled to about two dozen as China continues to methodically strip away its allies. The Pacific nations of the Solomon Islands and Kiribati are the latest to jump ship, lured by Chinese economic blandishments.
