How would you feel if the Reserve Bank threw open the window and starting dumping cash on the street? It might be their only option if interest rate cuts can't boost the Australian economy.

RBA governor Philip Lowe and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg (Image: AAP/David Geraghty)

Would you be alarmed if the Reserve Bank (RBA) starting flooding the country with money to buy government bonds? We’re talking about billions of dollars. And it would be a big drop -- kind of like opening the window and throwing cash into the street.

The technical term is "quantitative easing". It's a practice that hasn't been used in Australia since the 1930s even though the central banks in the US, Britain and many European nations have been doing it since the Great Recession. It’s been talked about here since the middle of the year, when it was all too apparent the succession of official interest rate cuts by the RBA wasn’t stimulating economic activity or boosting wages. Now it’s crunch time.