A secret review into refugee employment reportedly urges the prime minister to adopt a new narrative.

(Image:AAP/Lukas Coch)

Scott Morrison's may well ask “How good are jobs?”, but it turns out that his own negative narrative may be playing a role in stopping refugees from entering the workforce.

From stopping the boats to threatening to place those on community bridging visas in mass detention centres, Morrison has built his career around a tough stance on asylum seekers. But according to a review the government has refused to release, he should stop threatening to “punt” refugees and start putting them in a positive light, The Sydney Morning Herald revealed this morning.