Julia Gillard's appearance at the UK Conservative Party conference will come as no surprise to those who have watched her politics closely.

That Julia Gillard is to speak to the Conservative Party conference this week should surely be enough to remove doubt, if any remained, that she and her government were the continuation of John Howard’s neoliberal project -- after a brief outbreak of actual social democracy under Kevin Rudd and Wayne Swan.

Gillard would presumably claim that she is doing this in her role with Global Partnerships for Education. But she could have ducked it. At a time when Labour and other parties are fighting a gruelling battle to delegitimise Boris Johnson, Gillard's willingness to lend her considerable UK prestige to him is an undesirable outcome.