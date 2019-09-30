Ambitious shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers gave a speech that The Australian described as a call to 'seize the sensible centre'. But is that characterisation accurate, and is it really what Labor needs right now?

Shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers (Image: AAP/Joel Carrett)

Labor's shock election loss in May was always going to lead to hand-wringing, recriminations, and a fight over the party's future. Now, shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers has became the latest MP to cast themselves as the pin-up boy for a “New Labor”, chastised by the lessons of the election and ready to listen.

Delivering the annual Light on the Hill address this weekend -- named after one of the party's most storied phrases delivered by one of its most storied figures -- Chalmers told the true believers that it was time to change.

“We won’t win 2022 by re-contesting and re-prosecuting the 2019 election,” he said.