News Corp is fuelling peak denialist hysteria over Greta Thunberg and climate strikers. And, unlike their counterparts in the US, they don't need to apologise for it.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (Image: EPA/Valerie Blum)

If there’s one thing that has distinguished the Australian conservative media over the past week, it’s been the ferocity of its willingness to speak truth to power -- when that power is a 16-year-old Swedish school girl, and that “truth” comes from climate denial talking points.

In the US, the Fox network had to walk back the claim by one of its guest commentators that Greta Thunberg was "mentally ill", but News Corp’s Australian cadres have refused to allow their freedom of speech to be so constrained.