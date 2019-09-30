The All New Monty dances into The Block's turf.

(Image: 7Plus)

Well, it was one of those nights when Nine and Seven went head to head and emerged as claiming to be winners. Nine said The Block topped everything, Seven said The All New Monty did likewise. The two segments of The All New Monty had an average national audience of 1.49 million while The Block averaged 1.37 million -- more than 200,000 down on the previous Sunday when it smashed the final of Australia’s Got Talent. Nine didn’t point out that 13% fall in the national audience.

Seven also started its much hyped Secret Bridesmaid Business -- it was the first of six episodes. Last night’s debut ep averaged 665,000. Ten’s weak performance last night would have been worse without the 572,000 nationally who watched the Wallabies lose their Rugby World Cup pool game against Wales. A further 303,000 watched the game on Foxtel.