Lee Miller writes: So an opinion writer walks around a cathedral and gives an opinion. Informed (as in a jury who heard actual evidence) opinion is what counts.
On legalising it
Mark E Smith writes: We need to put more faith in people’s ability to make good decisions about drugs by helping with other parts of their lives that may influence unhealthy drug use. We also need to drop the clearly incorrect attitude that all drug and alcohol use is inherently harmful and driven by trauma and misery. Despite the absolute abundance of alcohol outlets and relative ease and cheapness of procuring many illegal drugs, most people use either none or very little of their own free choice.
Desmond Graham writes: Well Canberra is full of public servants making decisions — can a decision be overturned because the public servant had psychotropic drugs on board?
On Greta Thunberg
Lesley Graham writes: These conservatives struggle with the fact that a young person, particularly female, is prepared to take them to task over their continued mismanagement of the environment. Many of these conservatives live with the outdated notion that by the time everything goes to hell they’ll have passed over and it won’t be their problem anymore.
On Andrew Bolt