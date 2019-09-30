What will be the sustained consequences of the Brexit campaign's assault on the social and cultural fabric of the UK?
It was one thing to offer a referendum, a move which went against the basic rule of conservatism -- that social being is manifested by multiple mediating institutions, not by a spurious 'will of the people' -- but it is something more to test those institutions up to the point of destruction.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.