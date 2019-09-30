An 'exclusive' feature in the Sydney Morning Herald suggests the relationship between Alan Jones and the bosses at Nine Entertainment is on the mend.

Alan Jones (Image: AAP/Dan Peled)

Four days on and it's still hard to work out why The Sydney Morning Herald’s Friday edition had a two-page in-house "exclusive'' interview/feature with 2GB breakfast host Alan Jones.

There was nothing new to be gleaned from the article excerpt for the fact that Jones is still very angry and upset at the reaction to his ill-tempered comments about New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. The broadcaster's suggestion that Scott Morrison should shove a sock down Ardern's throat has seen dozens of advertisers flee his program and 2GB, with major cashed-up corporates like the Commonwealth Bank leading the way.