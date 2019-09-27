Canberra has passed a historic bill to allow those in the ACT to grow, smoke, and possess small quantities of pot. But it was Labor, not the Greens, who pushed it through.

(IMAGE: AAP/DARREN ENGLAND)

The Personal Cannabis Use Bill was introduced by Labor’s Michael Pettersson. A fresh-faced millennial, Pettersson prepared the legislation in November 2018 after speaking to constituents who overwhelmingly supported decriminalisation.

“It’s an idea that had been floating around the Labor branches but no one had had the gumption to actually do it,” Pettersson told Crikey. “I figured if no one else is doing it, I’m going to.”