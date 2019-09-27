Our PM wants kids to stop getting so worked up about climate change. But as a leading child psychiatrist tells Crikey, this kind of dismissive attitude from leaders can leave kids feeling even worse.

(Image: AAP/Rohan Thomson)

This week Scott Morrison responded to Greta Thunberg’s UN speech by wistfully opining that we should let "kids be kids". It was unclear from his statement what kind of kids he wants kids to be -- presumably not the kind who inspire hundreds of thousands of people to take to the streets.

The PM said he wants children growing up in Australia to feel positive about their future, and spruiked the way he speaks to his own daughters about climate change. "We don’t have deep conversations about emissions reduction targets and what’s happening with the Kyoto protocol and Paris", he said, "but we talk about fossil fuels and we talk about what they learn at school, and I encourage them to have a passionate independent view about how they see the world, but I also give them a lot of context".