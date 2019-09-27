Scott Morrison has a simple message for young people concerned against climate change: chill!
At his UN address, the prime minister doubled down on an insistence that the kiddies eschew "anxiety" about the latest report from the World Meteorological Organisation with its accounts of rising sea levels, skyrocketing carbon dioxide and dissolving ice sheets.
