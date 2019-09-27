Climate change? Pfft. Forget about it! The real danger comes from African gangs... and gender-neutral toilets... and asylum seekers... and those terrifying electric cars!

(Image: AAP/Joel Carrett)

Scott Morrison has a simple message for young people concerned against climate change: chill!

At his UN address, the prime minister doubled down on an insistence that the kiddies eschew "anxiety" about the latest report from the World Meteorological Organisation with its accounts of rising sea levels, skyrocketing carbon dioxide and dissolving ice sheets.