Scott Morrison has arrived back from the US with a fresh headache after rumours surfaced that he tried to get controversial Hillsong Church leader Brian Houston on his state dinner invite list.

Scott Morrison managed to check in at a Washington DC church before flying out to a cardboard box factory in Wapakoneta, Ohio last Sunday. His handlers didn’t say what denomination the church was, and wouldn’t disclose the location, but we can be fairly sure it was an evangelical organisation sharing the prime minister’s belief in the prosperity gospel of material reward for faith.

Today, Morrison arrived back in Australia -- after quite a week in the US. He navigated a freewheeling, impromptu Oval Office press conference, got honoured at a state dinner, suffered an Ohio Trump rally, lectured the Chinese on trade, and moaned at a United Nations General Assembly address about being misrepresented.