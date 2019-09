The government has wielded a vague rationale for reshaping the Administrative Appeals Tribunal to its will. For some seeking the tribunal's judgement, the changes could mean life or death.

“We have a problem with the AAT,” Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton told 2GB’s Ray Hadley in May 2018. “And there’s no sense pretending otherwise."

According to Dutton, the Administrative Appeals Tribunal was failing to “uphold community standards", and didn’t “reflect the views of the Australian people".