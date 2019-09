Appointments to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal were once subject to review via a separate council... until the Abbott government gutted it.

Quis custodiet ipsos custodes? "Who guards the guards?" was the Roman poet Juvenal’s famous question. In the case of Australia’s vast legal octopus, the Administrative Appeals Tribunal, the answer is very simple: nemo -- nobody.

The stacking of the AAT with political cronies has carried on unabated because there is no active official body with the power to raise the alarm over a government’s appointments.