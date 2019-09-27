A BP employee will appeal the Fair Work Commission’s ruling that it was fair to sack him over a popular online Hitler meme. The case is the latest in a line of examples of social media blurring the lines between work and recreation.

There are a handful of events that have forever changed the face of employment relations in this country. The Eureka Stockade. The Stonemasons strike. The Accord. The waterfront. And now, a bloke who used a decade-old meme to poke fun at his boss.

A BP employee will appeal the Fair Work Commission’s ruling that it was fair to sack him over a popular online Hitler meme, the AFR reported last night. The meme puts fake captions over a scene from the German film Downfall showing Hitler reacting to his generals' advice that he had lost WWII. It’s been popular for more than a decade, and is called “Downfall”, “Hitler Reacts To”, or “Hitler Finds Out”.