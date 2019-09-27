What Greta Thunberg says is simple, rational and forensic. So why is the right losing its mind?

(IMAGE: AAP/JAMES ROSS)

There once was a boy, a very strange enchanted boy, who came to the West a century ago, to tell people that the way they were living was all wrong.

In the years before WWI, the crisis of traditional Christianity prompted a search for... anything else. Into a mess of seances, callisthenics and theosophy emerged Krishnamurti, born in India in 1895, adopted by the Theosophists and presented as a "World Teacher" -- a semi-messianic figure embodying the divine human spirit.