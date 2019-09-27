Seven's The Front Bar made a splash ahead of the AFL grand final.

A weak night. Only Seven’s The Front Bar and its AFL grand final special showed any spark -- 691,000 nationally and 324,000 in Melbourne. Nine’s Footy Show had 496,000 and 328,000 in Melbourne on Wednesday night, so Melbourne boasting rights will be claimed by Nine. And that was the night.

Nine’s Today remained weak in breakfast -- 285,000 nationally and 189,000 in the metros against 459,000 and 275,000 for Sunrise on Seven. Unusually, Nine’s 6pm news could only muster 706,000 metro viewers against the 896,000 for Seven’s 6pm news, and the 7pm ABC News managed to top ACA nationally for the first time in a very long time. In the regions the usual suspects were in the top five -- Seven News/TT with 487,000, then Seven’s 6pm news with 479,000 (another unusual result), then Home and Away with 350,000, The Chase Australia 5.30pm with 308,000 and the 7pm ABC News with 298,000.