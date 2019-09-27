Boris Johnson's Conservative government is calling foul after his attempts to prorogue parliament were shot down. Unfortunately for him, it actually showed the system is actually in good working order.

(Image: AAP)

Is the United Kingdom in the grip of a constitutional crisis? So it’s been said, following the collapse of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plan to cancel parliament and deliver Brexit on October 31, deal or no deal. Actually, no.

Since the Brexit vote in 2016, it has claimed two (soon possibly three) Conservative prime ministers as the UK parliament has tried to navigate towards the exit without triggering a disaster.