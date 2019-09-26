Good morning, early birds. The White House has released a memo showing Donald Trump asked the Ukrainian president to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden, and Boris Johnson hurls new challenges at Labour as UK parliament heads back into session. It's the news you need to know, with Rachel Withers.

A SIMPLE FAVOUR

US President Donald Trump pushed Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former vice president Joe Biden, a phone call memo released by the Trump administration shows.

The transcript, released in response to the impeachment inquiry launched by Democrats yesterday, shows Trump telling President Zelensky that there had been “a lot of talk” about the former vice-president shutting down a Ukrainian investigation into a company where Biden’s son worked. Trump asked him to work with the US attorney general to find out more, suggesting such an inquiry would be “a favour”.

Trump also sat down with Zelensky at the UN General Assembly in New York today, with Zelensky telling reporters that he did not feel pressured to investigate Biden, and does not want to be involved in US elections.

HOUSE OF YELLING RESUMES

British MPs have returned to parliament following the UK Supreme Court’s ruling that its suspension was unlawful, with a fired-up Boris Johnson challenging the Labour Party to either go to an election or stand aside and allow him to deliver Brexit.

In comments “all but drowned out by shouts from other politicians”, the prime minister repeated his claim that the judges got it wrong, and continued to push for an election. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn rejected Johnson’s demand, saying he would only win backing for an election once he locked in a Brexit extension. Attorney-General Geoffrey Cox went on the attack while defending Johnson, labelling MPs “a disgrace”.

CHURCH SEX ABUSE CLAIMS

The Catholic Church in Victoria has been “swamped” with hundreds of new sex abuse claims, following landmark legislation allowing victims to sue the church and revisit unfair settlements, Nine papers report.

According to data collated by The Age from case files from various law firms, the church is facing at least 800 new legal actions, threatening its financial stability. It comes after the state government decided to abolish the so-called “Ellis defence”, ending the church’s long-standing immunity to lawsuits. The lawsuits, seeking compensation for abuse by convicted paedophile priests, include at least one action filed against George Pell.

Survivors of abuse can find support by calling Bravehearts at 1800 272 831 or the Blue Knot Foundation at 1300 657 380. The Kids Helpline is 1800 55 1800.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the attorney general would be great. Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it… Donald Trump

Yep, he really said that (according to the memo).

THE COMMENTARIAT

We are talking about ‘drought-proofing’ again – they are simplistic solutions that will destroy Australia – John Williams (The Guardian): “The bitter irony of the current drought in Australia is that it has again called forth the same myths and false beliefs that got us into trouble in the first place. Mingled with a genuine desire to help farmers and rural people caught in a spreading tragedy are the age-old calls to “drought-proof’ the continent, to turn the rivers inland, to harvest all their water lest it run to waste in the sea. We now know that these are not solutions but recipes for disaster that fight against the nature of the continent instead of working with it. Yet they recycle every generation and dominate the populist rhetoric of the public debate. They are simplistic solutions that will destroy Australia.”

Facebook and Google, work with us and we can all co-exist – Clare Gill (The Age/Sydney Morning Herald): “Nine wants to meaningfully engage with the digital platforms to find a model that shares the revenue fairly through placing advertisements in and around the content to pay for it. In the case of Facebook, if we were to submit to their “take-it or leave-it” terms we would be driving down the value of our content to unstainable levels. But because we have to be there to engage with our audiences we do it for free. Furthermore Nine cannot turn on the ability to monetise our content for clips under three minutes on Facebook. This is a challenge when a typical Nine TV news story is anywhere from 60-90 seconds. Even if we were able to achieve the three-minute threshold, Facebook prohibits us from putting an advertising banner in our content or before our content in their news feed.”

PM needs to cut ties with Brian Houston ($) – Justin Smith (The Daily Telegraph): “There’s a big difference between political mistakes and moral mistakes. We can understand, and even forgive, the political ones. Because we’ve become conditioned to handle a little crap in our ears from our leaders, and we know they all spin and scheme to keep themselves employed and relevant. Thankfully however, there are still things we won’t cop. So when the Prime Minister has a close relationship with a man who effectively protected a paedophile, we know that morality is being tested. A couple of months ago, I wrote that Scott Morrison would soon be embarrassed by his friendship with Hillsong pastor Brian Houston. Now it’s happened. And it happened while making international news.”

