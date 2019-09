A job at the top of the Administrative Appeals Tribunal is, by definition, apolitical. So why are so many gigs going to former Coalition politicians and staffers?

A job in politics is political. It requires skills in tactics, policy, partisanship, wheeling and dealing, spin and media manipulation.

A job at the top of the Administrative Appeals Tribunal is, by definition, apolitical. It’s about non-partisan independence, adherence to an Act, discretion and objectivity.