With their mates at the top of the Administrative Appeals Tribunal, the Liberal Party was able to fill the ranks with former staffers, party faithfuls and failed candidates.

Scoring a full-time job as an independent senior member on the Administrative Appeals Tribunal's migration and refugee division in May 2016 doesn’t seem to have cramped Denis Dragovic’s outside activities.

Dragovic was an unsuccessful Liberal candidate for preselection in the Victorian federal seat of Goldstein earlier that same year. The long-time party member still writes on controversial issues for conservative publications The Australian and The Spectator, while simultaneously hearing appeals by asylum seekers whose applications have been rejected by the federal government.