China is set to ban any journalists who fail to prove their loyalty to the Communist Party.

(IMAGE: AAP/MICK TSIKAS)

How does a totalitarian regime make sure all its journalists toe the party line? In China, journalists and editors are being forced to sit an exam testing their loyalty to President Xi Jinping -- if they don't correctly answer questions about Marxism and Xi’s political thinking, they don't get issued a press card.

The online test, to take place in early October, will be a closed-book exam taken onsite and administered by news organisations. It will test journalists' knowledge of Xi's teachings on socialism, his "important thoughts on propaganda" and Marxism, according to Media Reform -- a self-published news account on WeChat. Any journalist who fails the test have one more chance to redo it.