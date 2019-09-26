Gruen and Hard Quiz came back with a vengeance last night, allowing the ABC to knock Ten out of the running.

(Image: ABC iView)

The Block’s 1.30 million viewers was easily the largest group outside of Seven News/TT (1.43 million) and Seven’s 6pm news with 1.42 million. By way of contrast, Nine News’ 6.30 segment averaged just 1.10 million and Nine’s 6pm news, 1.05 million. That’s another hiding. Gruen returned for the ABC at 8.30pm -- 1.04 million, which was 16% more than Hard Quiz at 8pm (906,000). Ten had a very poor night and was pushed to fourth by the ABC in total people and the main channels.

Nine boasted how well the Grand final special of The Footy Show did -- it had 496,000 national viewers, with 238,000 of those in Melbourne where it topped the night. Let’s see how The Front Bar’s grand final show audience stacks up tonight. In regional markets it was Seven’s 6pm news with 510,000, from Seven News/TT with 507,000 from Home and Away with 366,000, The Chase Australia 5.30pm with 338,000, and Celebrity Chase with 332,000.