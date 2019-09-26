The award-winning cartoonist is now the eighth high-profile departure from The Australian this year.

(IMAGE: AAP/PAUL MILLER0

Jon Kudelka, the multiple Walkley-winning cartoonist and long-time contributor to The Australian and The Hobart Mercury is leaving News Corp for more progressive pastures. He is set to join The Saturday Paper as its new political cartoonist.

Kudelka is now the eighth high-profile departure from the Oz so far this year. Former China correspondent Scott Murdoch is now with Reuters, while former Indigenous affairs reporter Stephen Fitzpatrick filed for The Monthly in May. Social affairs writer Rick Morton and investigative journalist Anthony Klan both also left in the space of a weekend. Morton has since found a new home as a senior reporter at The Saturday Paper.