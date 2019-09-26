Crikey readers on shifting public perceptions on the need for climate action.

(Image: AAP)

After years of struggling to convince Australians of the need for climate action, Crikey readers are at their wits' end. That recent pushes like the climate strikes have failed to galvanise wider public opinion is all the more frustrating, but readers had a few ideas why that may be -- and offered some possible steps forward.

Roger Clifton writes: Mock trials would put the writing on the wall for climate criminals. Trials would serve as a focus for the anger of survivors of climatic disasters, and provide hope as the public becomes more worried by the clouds mounting on the horizon. Preparing for a trial would demonstrate to whistleblowers what evidence needs to be collected. Running a trial would show legislators what laws need to be put in place. Besides, noisy mock trials would provide endless circuses for the media.