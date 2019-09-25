Elsewhere The Block starts to crumble, and Seachange sinks beneath the waves.

(Image: Network 10)

Another good night for Ten. The Masked Singer’s audience slipping 10% to 1.39 million nationally, which still left it well in front of a suddenly weaker looking The Block on Nine (1.14 million nationally). The Masked Singer (it is a very silly program) helped the resurrected BH90210 to 634,000 at 8.30pm (it wouldn’t survive without the silly lead in’s big audience though). Nine’s Seachange is now a certain victim of a climate change among the viewing audience -- last night’s 634,000 nationally was lower than the week before when it was up against the final of Australian Survivor. It seems no amount of audience loss abatement measures can save Seachange from boring itself to black so far as viewers are concerned. The same fate awaits BH90210. The hero program on the night was the final ep of Old People’s Home For Four Year Olds. In regional markets it was Seven’s 6pm News with 566,000, from Seven News/TT with 565,000, Home and Away with 406,000, The Chase Australia 5.30pm with 375,000 and The Masked Singer with 343,000

Network channel share: