The Reserve Bank doesn't know why the economy is slowing, but it does know that the government's policies aren't helping.

Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe (Image: AAP/Dan Himbrechts)

For all the headlines about more interest rate cuts, Tuesday night’s speech by Reserve Bank governor Phillip Lowe was most notable for the frank admission that the central bank has been “surprised” by the slowdown in the economy and remains in the dark as to why it has occurred.

More, any rebound in the economy's fortunes will be tepid at best: