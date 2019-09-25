Atlassian co-founder Mike Cannon-Brookes wants to build a massive solar farm in the NT. It'd be one of the biggest infrastructure projects in Australian history... funded by private companies and Aussie entrepreneurs.

Speaking to The Australian Financial Review on Wednesday, the Atlassian co-founder said the project company, Sun Cable, would be unveiled in a matter of months, with investors soon to be announced. Atlassian is the first major company to join a UN global compact for "business ambition for 1.5 degrees". His family company, Grok, will also be contributing to the $20-25 billion project.