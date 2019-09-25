Donald Trump Boris Johnson impeachment Brexit parliament prorogue
(Images: AAP)

Golly... cripes... jingo… POLITICAL WITCHUNT… phwoar… PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!

It's a transatlantic double-header, with the US Democrat leadership finally beginning impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, and the UK Supreme Court unanimously ruling that the proroguing of parliament was null and void. It's almost too much happening at once. Let's try to get through it.