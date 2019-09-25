Golly... cripes... jingo… POLITICAL WITCHUNT… phwoar… PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!
It's a transatlantic double-header, with the US Democrat leadership finally beginning impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, and the UK Supreme Court unanimously ruling that the proroguing of parliament was null and void. It's almost too much happening at once. Let's try to get through it.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.