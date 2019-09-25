At 77, there surely isn’t a whole lot more Harold Mitchell is looking to achieve in corporate life.
The rich-lister has sold out of his advertising businesses and is now just sitting on one last public company board: Crown Resorts.
Some Australian chairmen and directors have been sitting on boards for decades. When is it time to move on?
