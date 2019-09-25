New research shows that the number of people "very concerned" about climate change remains stuck at 40%. Is our lack of faith and trust in government to blame?

(Image: AAP/Dan Peled)

Just a month ago, G7 nations met in south-west France -- with the raging forest fires in the Amazon near the top of the agenda. Despite stiff resistance from Brazil’s populist President Jair Bolsonaro, the other leaders demanded action in a region where temperatures have risen by 0.5 degrees celsius between 1985 and 2017. Despite all this, the fires are still burning and Brazil has suffered no consequences.

Last Friday, millions of mainly young people rallied in advance of this week’s climate summit at the United Nations in New York. However, a new poll in Australia suggests these large protests had little impact and changed few minds. An Essential poll, taken in advance of the protests and published Tuesday, showed just 6% of respondents said they would take part in the rallies, while 65% said they were unaware of them happening.