The Betoota Advocate loves to take the piss out of influencers, but it's also happy to take part in the sponsored content game.

Betoota Advocate editors Charles Single and Archer Hamilton (Image: The Betoota Advocate/Facebook)

It costs $8500 to get The Betoota Advocate to take the piss out of your brand -- and none of their readers will need to know it's an ad.

The wildly popular satirical news site has, in recent years, openly produced branded content and other obvious forms of advertising, including live reads on their weekly podcasts, website banner ads or site takeovers. The Betoota name has become so beloved that they also sell their own merchandise (through Betoota Outfitters) and beer (Betoota Bitter).