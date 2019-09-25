Within the senior ranks of a tribunal that oversees appeals against government bodies, is a former lobbyist.

Michael Cooke had spent 10 years immersed in the politically charged work of migration and refugee appeals. But in 2010, with a Labor government in power in Canberra that didn’t share his political worldview, Cooke's term on the Migration and Refugee Review Tribunal finished and he needed a new career. So he became a political lobbyist.

With the election of a NSW Liberal government in 2011 and a building boom underway, Cooke’s party connections -- in particular his network of conservatives occupying influential government positions -- would prove valuable.