The Attorney-general commissioned a review into the AAT, failed to disclose a key relationship and then shelved the findings for 7 months while appointing more Liberal-linked members.

When federal Attorney-General Christian Porter commissioned a former High Court judge to conduct a major review of the Administrative Appeals Tribunal last year, he did so despite being advised by the judge that someone in the judge’s own “immediate family” was a member of the AAT — a relationship Porter did not publicly disclose.

The former judge is Ian Callinan AC, one of Australia’s most distinguished jurists with a well-known conservative predisposition. Inq has confirmed that Callinan’s “immediate family” member is his daughter, Fiona Meagher — now a full-time senior member of the AAT’s Brisbane registry on an annual salary of $325,000-385,000.