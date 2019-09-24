A new documentary, The Brink, follows former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon as he searches for footholds for his murky brand of populism.

(Image: The Brink)

Before he joined the campaign that elected Donald Trump US president, before co-founding Breitbart News, before his time as the "Leni Riefenstahl of the Tea Party movement", Steve Bannon was something of an aspiring movie magnate.

Alongside his work as a producer on credible -- if financially disastrous -- movies like Sean Penn's The Indian Runner and Julie Taymor's Titus, Bannon pumped out conservative agitprop with titles like In the Face of Evil and Fire From the Heartland.