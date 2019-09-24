Ten's The Masked Singer had an immediate ratings impact last night.

(Image: Network 10)

Monday ended up being a good, quiet day and night -- for Ten and Seven, but not for Nine which was squeezed across the day. From a weak set of figures for Today in breakfast, to a double attack in prime time from The Brownlow Medal telecast on Seven and 7mate (1.16 million nationally) which lasted for hours. From the other side the debut of Ten’s new The Masked Singer splashed with 1.56 million nationally and easily accounted for Nine’s The Block, which managed 1.11 million nationally. Ten added to the night’s entertainment with Have You Been Paying Attention seeing a nice boost to its audience (to 1.14 million) from the Masked Throated Warblers as the lead-in. Nine’s 6pm News (1.16 million) was again crushed by Seven (1.624 million). Karl Stefanovic’s This Time Next Year had a similar fate -- averaging 593,000.

In regional markets it was Seven’s 6pm news with 613,000, then Seven News/TT with 580,000, The Chase Australia 5.30pm with 401,000, The Masked Singer with 400,000 and Australian Story with 373,000.