How much larger and more effective would climate protests be if Australian workers truly had the right to strike?

Climate change protesters during the Global Strike 4 Climate rally in Brisbane, September 20, 2019. (AAP Image/Darren England)

Friday's climate strike was a brief but exhilarating dash of hope amid the dispiriting intransigence of Australian environmental politics. Standing among the 100,000-plus crowd in Melbourne , with hippies, suits and tradies embracing in raucous chants, one could briefly fantasise that we were winning; that the political climate, if not the physical one, might be changing for the better.