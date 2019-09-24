Catholic priest Father Kevin Dillon AM says the rules of confession aren't written in scripture. Is he correct?

The claim

Church and state have clashed over new laws in Victoria and in Tasmania (as well as similar laws being proposed in Queensland) that compel ministers of religion to report child sexual abuse to police.

Senior Catholic clergy have said they would sooner go to jail than reveal what they hear during confession, which the church says must remain secret.