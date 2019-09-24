Crikey readers on climate debate, Paul Murray, and Seven West Media.

(Image: Unsplash/Ousa Chea)

Crikey readers were quick as ever to respond to the question of banning climate denialism from media spaces. While some questioned climate science's track record, most agreed that there is no point in entertaining denialist viewpoints. Elsewhere, readers reacted to Sky News anchor Paul Murray's access to Donald Trump, and questioned the fortunes of Seven West Media.

Mark E Smith writes: Climate denialism is founded on the false equivalency of political issues. Sure, dealing with it is political, but the reality of it isn’t. It’s about basic physics. I could talk about the perception of the right but what’s the point. It’s also important to acknowledge the importance of the alleged 3% of contrarian climate scientists. Nothing important is ever supported one way by 100% of bodies. Any suggestion of such a case would be immediately scorned. Tax, education, healthcare, welfare, legal process and a thousand other public issues are strictly in the realm of human affairs. The interactions of physics and the rest of the natural world have no bearing on such matters. Climate change is totally different.