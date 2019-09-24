Over the past six years, dozens of people with ties to the Liberal Party have gotten plum gigs at the Administrative Appeals Tribunal, despite many of them having no formal legal qualifications.

It’s a glittering prize: a job as a member of the Administrative Appeals Tribunal, one of the plummest appointments within the gift of a federal government.

Tenure of up to seven years, renewable. Annual salary of up to $385,000 for senior members. Removal only by order of the governor-general after a vote from both houses of parliament. No compulsory retirement age. The prestige of effectively being a judge sitting atop a multi-pronged legal institution whose annual budget is nine times more than the cost of running the High Court.