Name State Type of Connection
Gary Humphries ACT Former Liberal senator
John Sosso QLD Director-General, Justice Dept. (Newman govt).
Robert Cameron VIC Liberal Chairman Kew State Electoral Council
Paul Clauson AM QLD Former attorney-general & minister under Lib. govt.
Michael Cooke NSW Former adviser to Tony Abbott
Denis Dragovic* VIC Lib. preselection for House of Reps & Vic Senate preselection
Ann Duffield* QLD Former chief of staff to Scott Morrison
Richard Ellis WA Former chief of staff to former premier Colin Barnett
Matthew Groom VIC Former Lib. Party member for Denison
James Lambie QLD Former policy adviser, senior adviser and Chief of Staff to George Brandis
Donald Morris* VIC Former senior adviser to Eric Abetz
Andew Nikolic AM CSC* VIC Former Lib member of House of Reps
Justin Owen NSW Lifetime member of the Sydney University Lib. Club; fmr Treasrer of the Aust. Lib. Students Fed. Assoc.
Jason Pennell VIC Lib Party preselection House of Reps seat of Frankston
Belinda Pola QLD Former Chief of Staff to Mathias Cormann & fmr staffer to Joe Hockey
Christopher Puplick AM* NSW Former Liberal Party Senator for NSW
Theo Tavoularis QLD Liberal Party donor. Represented former AG George Brandis' son in a criminal case.
Rachel Westaway VIC Former LIb NSW Upper House candidate
Antoinette Younes NSW Former adviser to Michaelia Cash
Dominic Katter QLD Qld Liberal National Party "law and order adviser"
Hedley Chapman* SA Former Lib Party Member for Kingston and Senator for SA.
Rodrigo Pintos-Lopez VIC In-house counsel for Vic. Premier Ted Baillieu.
William Stefaniak AM RFD ACT Former Leader of the Opposition (for the Lib. Party) ACT
Ian Berry QLD Former LNP Member for Ipswich
Simone Burford WA Former adviser and chief of staff to Attorney-General Daryl Robert Williams; chief of staff to Minister for Communications the Richard Alston; senior adviser to Prime Minister John Howard
Helena Claringbold NSW Former staffer to former prime minister Tony Abbott
David Crawshay OAM VIC Former Liberal Party staffer
Brendan Darcy VIC Former adviser to Kevin Andrews
Phoebe Dunn VIC Former senior adviser to Attorney General Daryl Williams
Peter Emmerton* SA Former adviser to Lib. Minister of Education and Training
Shane Evans* NSW Former adviser to the Howard Government; Media Adviser and Chief of Staff to Minister for Fair Trading NSW
Joseph Francis* WA Former Liberal Member Jandakot, WA
William Frost ACT Former senior adviser to Attorney-General, Christian Porter
Steven Griffiths* SA Former Lib. Member for Goyder, SA
George Hallwood* SA President of a Liberal Party branch
Keith Kendall VIC University Liberal Club member
Nora Lamont* VIC Lib. Party member; Councillor Mullum Ward Maroondah City Council
Russell Matheson NSW Former Lib. Party Member for Macarthur
David McCulloch NSW Former policy adviser to Paul Fletcher, staffer to Senator Amanda Vanstone
Nicholas McGowan VIC Lib candidate seat of Jagajaga, House of Reps
Karen McNamara* NSW Former Lib. Party Member for Fed seat of Dobell
Justin Meyer VIC Former Senior Adviser to VIC Premier Dennis Napthine; Donated > $11,000 to the Liberal Party
Helen Moreland* VIC Former Senior Adviser to Tony Abbott
Perrohean Sperling PSM VIC Former Senior Adviser to Prime Minister John Howard
Michael Sutherland OAM WA Former Lib Member for Mount Lawley & Speaker of the WA Legislative Assembly
Peter Vlahos VIC Lib candidate for Fed. seat of Chisholm
Robert Baldwin* NSW Former Liberal Member for Fed seat of Paterson
Anthony Barry VIC Former press adviser to Malcolm Turnbull
Stephen Barton* WA Former Chief of Staff to the Joseph Francis, Member WA Legislative Assembly
Jane Bell VIC Lib. pre-selection for Fed seat of Higgins
Suzanne Boyce FAICD* QLD Former Lib Senator for Qld.
Louise Bygrave* NSW Former Senior Adviser to Lib. MP Tim Wilson at Aust. Human Rights Commission
Dawn Fitzgerald WA Former Chief of Staff to a WA Lib. Minister
Ian Fletcher AM WA Former Chief of Staff to WA Premier Richard Court
Margaet Forrest QLD Senior adviser to the Dept. Justice and AG (Newman government); Electorate Officer for AG George Brandis
John Griffin* VIC Former Chief of Staff to Vic Premier Jeff Kennett
Meredith Jackson QLD Former Chief of Staff to Christopher Pyne
De-Anne Kelly* QLD National Member for Fed seat of Dawson
Helen Kroger* VIC Former President of the Vic. Lib. Party and Liberal Senator
Michael Manetta SA Lib. candidate for seat of Torrens, SA.
Stephen Parry* TAS Former Lib. Party Senate President.
Donna Petrovich* VIC Lib. Member for the Northern Vic. Region in the Vic. Legislative Council
Susan Reece Jones VIC Liberal Party member
Brian Warren Stooke AM* VIC Liberal Party member
Andrew Tragardh VIC Liberal pre-selection for the Vic. Legislative Assembly

*No known legal qualification, or has not been able to provide evidence of qualification when contacted.