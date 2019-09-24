|Name
|State
|Type of Connection
|Gary Humphries
|ACT
|Former Liberal senator
|John Sosso
|QLD
|Director-General, Justice Dept. (Newman govt).
|Robert Cameron
|VIC
|Liberal Chairman Kew State Electoral Council
|Paul Clauson AM
|QLD
|Former attorney-general & minister under Lib. govt.
|Michael Cooke
|NSW
|Former adviser to Tony Abbott
|Denis Dragovic*
|VIC
|Lib. preselection for House of Reps & Vic Senate preselection
|Ann Duffield*
|QLD
|Former chief of staff to Scott Morrison
|Richard Ellis
|WA
|Former chief of staff to former premier Colin Barnett
|Matthew Groom
|VIC
|Former Lib. Party member for Denison
|James Lambie
|QLD
|Former policy adviser, senior adviser and Chief of Staff to George Brandis
|Donald Morris*
|VIC
|Former senior adviser to Eric Abetz
|Andew Nikolic AM CSC*
|VIC
|Former Lib member of House of Reps
|Justin Owen
|NSW
|Lifetime member of the Sydney University Lib. Club; fmr Treasrer of the Aust. Lib. Students Fed. Assoc.
|Jason Pennell
|VIC
|Lib Party preselection House of Reps seat of Frankston
|Belinda Pola
|QLD
|Former Chief of Staff to Mathias Cormann & fmr staffer to Joe Hockey
|Christopher Puplick AM*
|NSW
|Former Liberal Party Senator for NSW
|Theo Tavoularis
|QLD
|Liberal Party donor. Represented former AG George Brandis' son in a criminal case.
|Rachel Westaway
|VIC
|Former LIb NSW Upper House candidate
|Antoinette Younes
|NSW
|Former adviser to Michaelia Cash
|Dominic Katter
|QLD
|Qld Liberal National Party "law and order adviser"
|Hedley Chapman*
|SA
|Former Lib Party Member for Kingston and Senator for SA.
|Rodrigo Pintos-Lopez
|VIC
|In-house counsel for Vic. Premier Ted Baillieu.
|William Stefaniak AM RFD
|ACT
|Former Leader of the Opposition (for the Lib. Party) ACT
|Ian Berry
|QLD
|Former LNP Member for Ipswich
|Simone Burford
|WA
|Former adviser and chief of staff to Attorney-General Daryl Robert Williams; chief of staff to Minister for Communications the Richard Alston; senior adviser to Prime Minister John Howard
|Helena Claringbold
|NSW
|Former staffer to former prime minister Tony Abbott
|David Crawshay OAM
|VIC
|Former Liberal Party staffer
|Brendan Darcy
|VIC
|Former adviser to Kevin Andrews
|Phoebe Dunn
|VIC
|Former senior adviser to Attorney General Daryl Williams
|Peter Emmerton*
|SA
|Former adviser to Lib. Minister of Education and Training
|Shane Evans*
|NSW
|Former adviser to the Howard Government; Media Adviser and Chief of Staff to Minister for Fair Trading NSW
|Joseph Francis*
|WA
|Former Liberal Member Jandakot, WA
|William Frost
|ACT
|Former senior adviser to Attorney-General, Christian Porter
|Steven Griffiths*
|SA
|Former Lib. Member for Goyder, SA
|George Hallwood*
|SA
|President of a Liberal Party branch
|Keith Kendall
|VIC
|University Liberal Club member
|Nora Lamont*
|VIC
|Lib. Party member; Councillor Mullum Ward Maroondah City Council
|Russell Matheson
|NSW
|Former Lib. Party Member for Macarthur
|David McCulloch
|NSW
|Former policy adviser to Paul Fletcher, staffer to Senator Amanda Vanstone
|Nicholas McGowan
|VIC
|Lib candidate seat of Jagajaga, House of Reps
|Karen McNamara*
|NSW
|Former Lib. Party Member for Fed seat of Dobell
|Justin Meyer
|VIC
|Former Senior Adviser to VIC Premier Dennis Napthine; Donated > $11,000 to the Liberal Party
|Helen Moreland*
|VIC
|Former Senior Adviser to Tony Abbott
|Perrohean Sperling PSM
|VIC
|Former Senior Adviser to Prime Minister John Howard
|Michael Sutherland OAM
|WA
|Former Lib Member for Mount Lawley & Speaker of the WA Legislative Assembly
|Peter Vlahos
|VIC
|Lib candidate for Fed. seat of Chisholm
|Robert Baldwin*
|NSW
|Former Liberal Member for Fed seat of Paterson
|Anthony Barry
|VIC
|Former press adviser to Malcolm Turnbull
|Stephen Barton*
|WA
|Former Chief of Staff to the Joseph Francis, Member WA Legislative Assembly
|Jane Bell
|VIC
|Lib. pre-selection for Fed seat of Higgins
|Suzanne Boyce FAICD*
|QLD
|Former Lib Senator for Qld.
|Louise Bygrave*
|NSW
|Former Senior Adviser to Lib. MP Tim Wilson at Aust. Human Rights Commission
|Dawn Fitzgerald
|WA
|Former Chief of Staff to a WA Lib. Minister
|Ian Fletcher AM
|WA
|Former Chief of Staff to WA Premier Richard Court
|Margaet Forrest
|QLD
|Senior adviser to the Dept. Justice and AG (Newman government); Electorate Officer for AG George Brandis
|John Griffin*
|VIC
|Former Chief of Staff to Vic Premier Jeff Kennett
|Meredith Jackson
|QLD
|Former Chief of Staff to Christopher Pyne
|De-Anne Kelly*
|QLD
|National Member for Fed seat of Dawson
|Helen Kroger*
|VIC
|Former President of the Vic. Lib. Party and Liberal Senator
|Michael Manetta
|SA
|Lib. candidate for seat of Torrens, SA.
|Stephen Parry*
|TAS
|Former Lib. Party Senate President.
|Donna Petrovich*
|VIC
|Lib. Member for the Northern Vic. Region in the Vic. Legislative Council
|Susan Reece Jones
|VIC
|Liberal Party member
|Brian Warren Stooke AM*
|VIC
|Liberal Party member
|Andrew Tragardh
|VIC
|Liberal pre-selection for the Vic. Legislative Assembly
*No known legal qualification, or has not been able to provide evidence of qualification when contacted.