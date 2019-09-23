The leading name in Australian opinion polling has launched a major methodological overhaul, but will it be enough to silence skeptics?

In the first genuinely interesting development to emerge from the polling industry since the federal election failure, the leading name in Australian opinion polling has announced a significant methodological overhaul.

The announcement comes from global market research giant YouGov, which in December 2017 bought out Galaxy Research -- the company that conducts Newspoll for The Australian. The parent company initially showed no inclination to meddle with Galaxy's hitherto winning formula; it involved a mix of online and automated phone polling, and -- in common with the rest of the industry in Australia -- a rather lamentable lack of transparency as to how its raw data was processed into published results.