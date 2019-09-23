Good morning, early birds. The UN has urged nations to triple emissions-reduction targets in order to halt the runaway climate crisis, and the government announces plans to settle refugees in regional areas to ease pressure on cities. It's the news you need to know, with Rachel Withers.

(Image: Getty)

INCREASED TARGETS

A dramatic new UN report paints a dire picture of the climate crisis, arguing that countries need to triple their emission reductions in order to keep global warming below two degrees. The report, to be presented at the UN Climate Action Summit in New York today, calls for contributions to be urgently increased and backed by immediate action, with the planet getting hotter, oceans rising quicker and glaciers melting faster.

Scott Morrison will not attend the summit, with Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne representing Australia in his place. Environmentalists are accusing Morrison of “trashing” Australia’s reputation ahead of the summit, with official documents revealing the scale of the government’s efforts to increase coal exports.