Seven West Media wants to become a 'hunter', but with a falling share price and news of a restructure, will the company become a predator or remain prey?

Kerry Stokes was $50 million worse off by the time he had jetted into Washington last Friday as part of the "how good" team of PM Scott Morrison. That was thanks to a sharp fall in the price of Seven West Media shares on Friday, which capped off a huge losing week for the stock.

The value of Stokes’ 41% stake in Seven West (held through the billionaire’s key company, Seven Group Holdings) fell by 8.4% on Friday, taking the company's fall for the week to a rather embarrassing 14.6%. Friday’s fall wiped $22 million from the value of Stokes’ holding. The loss for the week was $50 million. And all that without explanation from the company or a query from the ASX.