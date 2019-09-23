These two make for a seriously weird pair in politics right now — and they have more power than ever before.

(Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

Some people see Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews as the odd couple of Australian politics. Photo opportunities -- like shovel-ready infrastructure pictures -- often act as the glue for these otherwise polar opposites in national affairs. But the seriously weird pair in politics right now is Pauline Hanson and Jacqui Lambie.

These renegade senators are instantly recognisable by their first names, and their visceral approach to politics. It's an approach that's unique in a world of white-bread MPs who have otherwise emerged through the ranks of the political class -- either as unionists, staffers, or lawyers.