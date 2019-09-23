Australia's Got Talent failed to pull in a big audience for its 2019 finale.

A quiet night where Seven’s Australia’s Got Talent sort of faded to beige in its last outing for the 2019 season -- a mediocre audience nationally compared with The Block on Nine. Over on Ten it was back to the future with a night that saw most viewers ignore the channel. The most watched program on Ten was the 7pm Sunday Project with just 473,000 national viewers. Still, that was the 11th most watched program on a weak Sunday night.

The Block topped the night with 1.58 million . Australia’s Got Talent ended with 24,000 fewer people interested in the winner (1.17 million nationally) against the lead-up performance with 1.19 million. When fewer viewers are interested in the result than the lead-up, you know it’s a bored audience. In regional markets Seven News with 517,000, Australia’s Got Talent Grand Final with 449,000, The Block with 429,000, Australia’s Got Talent Winner Announced with 420,000 and the 7pm ABC News with 309,000.