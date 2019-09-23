Crikey readers on the climate strike, collective action and heinous News Corp salaries.

(Image: AAP/Dan Himbrechts)

Crikey readers shared their thoughts on last week’s mass climate strike, which saw 300,000 Australians take to the streets around the country. Guy Rundle wrote that it’s crucial to commit to collective action, and readers were sure that more than a single strike will be necessary for change. More action must follow. Elsewhere, readers discussed News Corp’s silence on the Murdochs’ salaries.

Richard Shortt writes: Strike and strike again, and again and again… because real change only comes when momentum is achieved and powerful folks can no longer scoff and ignore. All power to you folks.

Frank Dee writes: For the most part the crowd was under 20 or over 60 (like myself), either entering into the swing of life, or contemplating its exit. The middle aged were sadly lacking. And while it’s encouraging to see a lot of people continuing the protest, I fear it may not be enough. This is too easy for the right-wing media to ridicule, and for the right of politics to dismiss. Especially after the last federal election. I don’t know what to do next. Maybe we need to contact some of the folks in Hong Kong.